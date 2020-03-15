Heidi Klum vreest dat ze corona heeft: “Ik heb me laten testen”
Heidi, die momenteel in Amerika woont, zit in de lappenmand met “rillingen, koorts, hoestklachten en een loopneus". Alle symptomen van corona dus. "Ik voel me gewoon niet goed. Daarom ben ik thuisgebleven zodat ik geen andere mensen besmet", aldus het jurylid van ‘America's Got Talent’. Heidi heeft contact gehad met verschillende artsen, maar kon zich eerst niet laten testen op het coronavirus. "Er is gewoon geen test te krijgen. Ik hoop maar dat het een gewone verkoudheid is. Blijf veilig en blijf thuis als je je niet goed voelt."
Intussen wisten zij en haar man Tom Kaulitz (30), lid van de band ‘Tokio Hotel’, toch een test te pakken te krijgen. Ook hij voelt zich niet goed, en het koppel blijft voorlopig uit elkaars buurt tot ze de uitslag van de test kennen. “Hoe graag ik hem ook wil knuffelen en kussen, het is nu belangrijker om de juiste dingen te doen en de ziekte niet verder te verspreiden. We zitten allemaal in hetzelfde schuitje en moeten onze geliefden, onze buren en onze gemeenschap beschermen. Luister alsjeblieft naar de overheid en blijf thuis. Sluit jezelf fysiek af van anderen, vooral als je je niet goed voelt.”
In de Verenigde Staten is veel kritiek op de overheid omdat coronatests nauwelijks beschikbaar zijn. Vrijdag riep president Donald Trump de noodtoestand uit voor de aanpak van het virus. Hij kondigde onder meer aan dat er een nieuwe test is goedgekeurd waardoor op korte termijn 1,5 miljoen mensen extra getest kunnen worden.
Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill. To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back. We don't want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker... even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further. ❤️ These are strange times... but in these moments, you remember what's really important- the people you love and keeping them safe. Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbors and our communities. Please listen to the officials and stay at home if you can and physically distance yourself from other people... especially if you are not feeling well. I see all the beautiful things people are doing for each other all over the globe and that gives me hope! Sending all of you love and positivity and healing vibes... together we can get through this but we need to be proactive so that we can all have a bright and healthy future. 🥰😷✌🏻🧼❤️ #socialdistancing #washyourhands #stayput #bekindtoeachother
