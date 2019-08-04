Heidi Klum viert huwelijk op luxejacht kv

04 augustus 2019

01u13

Duitse topmodel Heidi Klum is zaterdag in Italië getrouwd met haar Tom Kaulitz. De twee zijn officieel al sinds februari getrouwd, maar hebben nu pas het huwelijk gevierd.

De twee hebben hun verbintenis voor het leven op een luxejacht in Capri gevierd. Het model had een extravagante strapless jurk aan ze en droeg een sluier. Tom, gitarist van de Duitse rockband Tokio Hotel, droeg een wit pak met een blauwe blouse, zoals is te zien op foto's in handen van People.

Zowel de ouders van het 49-jarige model als haar kinderen waren op de ceremonie aanwezig. Ze heeft twee dochters Leni (15) en Lou (9) en twee zoons Henry (14) en Johan (12) uit haar huwelijk met zanger Seal. Met hem is ze eerder zeven jaar getrouwd geweest. Heidi is nog een keer eerder getrouwd geweest, van 1997 tot 2000 met stylist Ric Pipino.



Toms tweelingbroer Bill, die ook in de band Tokio Hotel zit, was ook bij de ceremonie aanwezig. Hij maakte onderstaande foto, zo meldt Klum op Instagram.