Heidi Klum heeft kledingongelukje SD

30 juli 2019

08u41 1 Celebrities Na een lange vlucht arriveerden Heidi Klum (46) en Tom Kaulitz (29) dit weekend in Napels. Helaas was er tijdens de reis een scheur gekomen in de jurk die het model droeg, en moest ze haar toevlucht zoeken tot een trui om die te verdoezelen.

Op haar Instagrampagina kon Heidi Klum smakelijk lachen met het voorval. “Woopsy”, schreef ze bij een filmpje waarin ze de scheur - en dus ook haar billen - liet zien.

Volgens Bild zijn Heidi Klum en Tom Kaulitz in Napels om elkaar het jawoord te geven. De kinderen van Heidi, haar moeder en Toms tweelingbroer zijn met hen meegekomen. Ze zouden flink wat bagage bij zich hebben gehad, waaronder kledinghoezen waar zomaar eens een trouwjurk in zou kunnen zitten. Heidi en Tom zwijgen tot nu toe in alle toonaarden over hun huwelijk. Eerder deze maand gingen er geruchten dat de ceremonie al had plaatsgevonden, nadat een poster van Tokio Hotel was uitgelekt, waarop Heidi Toms achternaam gebruikt had bij het zetten van een handtekening.