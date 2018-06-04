Harry Styles op de foto met kippen, honden en katten in de frituur: high fashion voor Gucci

    • MVO
Harry Styles maakt er een bonte beestenboel van voor Gucci.
Instagram Harry Styles maakt er een bonte beestenboel van voor Gucci.
Celebrities Harry Styles is het gezicht van de nieuwe Gucci-campagne. Met zijn David Bowie-stijl kan hij er perfect mee door als model, maar het idee voor de fotoshoot was wel héél excentriek. 

Zo bestaat de set uit een verouderde frituur. Alsof dat nog niet vreemd genoeg is, staat Harry niet in zijn eentje op de foto. Hij poseert onder andere met een kip, een paar honden en verschillende katten. Waarschijnlijk omdat een Gucci-shoot én een frituur de twee laatste plaatsen zijn waar je zo'n beestenboel zou verwachten? Ach ja, alles in de naam van High Fashion.

In a narrative sequence that echoes many famous photographs and scenes from British films, @harrystyles brings his pet chicken and dog into the fish and chip shop. He orders and shares it with the animals. Discover the #GucciTailoring collection through link in bio. Creative Director: #AlessandroMichele Photographer: @_glen_luchford Art Director: @christophersimmonds

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@gucci) op

Wearing a New Marseille jacket with embroidered collar detail designed by #AlessandroMichele, @harrystyles walks in a ‘chippy’—the traditional British fish and chip shop—carrying a pet chicken. Photographer: @_glen_luchford Art Director: @christophersimmonds

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@gucci) op

On set at a fish and chip shop in north London, @harrystyles appears in the new men’s #GucciTailoring campaign wearing the House’s latest suiting designs by #AlessandroMichele. Discover the collection through link in bio. Photographer: @_glen_luchford Art Director: @christophersimmonds

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@gucci) op

Inside a fish and chip shop—the set of the new #GucciTailoring campaign—@harrystyles wears a macro gingham sharkskin dressing gown as a coat over a Heritage pinstripe wool suit. Discover more through link in bio. Creative Director: #AlessandroMichele Photographer: @_glen_luchford Art Director: @christophersimmonds

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@gucci) op

The famed song ‘Michelle’ plays as a soundtrack to the new #GucciTailoring campaign featuring @harrystyles in #AlessandroMichele’s latest sartorial designs. Photographer/Director: @_glen_luchford Art Director: @christophersimmonds Music: ‘Michelle’ written by John Lennon, Paul McCartney (c) SM Publishing (Italy) Srl Performed by @blacrabbitband Produced by Pete Nice (P) How Far Music

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@gucci) op

Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie
Door het plaatsten van een reactie, ga je akkoord met de gedragsregels

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

Regio

Lees meer Populair op regio

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Geld

Lees meer Geld

iHLN

Lees meer iHLN

Wonen

Lees meer Wonen