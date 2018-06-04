Harry Styles op de foto met kippen, honden en katten in de frituur: high fashion voor Gucci MVO

04 juni 2018

17u56 0 Celebrities Harry Styles is het gezicht van de nieuwe Gucci-campagne. Met zijn David Bowie-stijl kan hij er perfect mee door als model, maar het idee voor de fotoshoot was wel héél excentriek.

Zo bestaat de set uit een verouderde frituur. Alsof dat nog niet vreemd genoeg is, staat Harry niet in zijn eentje op de foto. Hij poseert onder andere met een kip, een paar honden en verschillende katten. Waarschijnlijk omdat een Gucci-shoot én een frituur de twee laatste plaatsen zijn waar je zo'n beestenboel zou verwachten? Ach ja, alles in de naam van High Fashion.

