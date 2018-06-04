Harry Styles op de foto met kippen, honden en katten in de frituur: high fashion voor Gucci
Zo bestaat de set uit een verouderde frituur. Alsof dat nog niet vreemd genoeg is, staat Harry niet in zijn eentje op de foto. Hij poseert onder andere met een kip, een paar honden en verschillende katten. Waarschijnlijk omdat een Gucci-shoot én een frituur de twee laatste plaatsen zijn waar je zo'n beestenboel zou verwachten? Ach ja, alles in de naam van High Fashion.
In a narrative sequence that echoes many famous photographs and scenes from British films, @harrystyles brings his pet chicken and dog into the fish and chip shop. He orders and shares it with the animals. Discover the #GucciTailoring collection through link in bio. Creative Director: #AlessandroMichele Photographer: @_glen_luchford Art Director: @christophersimmonds
Inside a fish and chip shop—the set of the new #GucciTailoring campaign—@harrystyles wears a macro gingham sharkskin dressing gown as a coat over a Heritage pinstripe wool suit. Discover more through link in bio. Creative Director: #AlessandroMichele Photographer: @_glen_luchford Art Director: @christophersimmonds
The famed song ‘Michelle’ plays as a soundtrack to the new #GucciTailoring campaign featuring @harrystyles in #AlessandroMichele’s latest sartorial designs. Photographer/Director: @_glen_luchford Art Director: @christophersimmonds Music: ‘Michelle’ written by John Lennon, Paul McCartney (c) SM Publishing (Italy) Srl Performed by @blacrabbitband Produced by Pete Nice (P) How Far Music
