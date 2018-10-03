Halfzus Demi Lovato: "Het gaat weer goed met haar" SD

03 oktober 2018

13u58

Celebrities Demi Lovato (26) is volgens haar 16-jarige halfzusje Madison De La Garza aan de beterhand. Dat vertelde ze tijdens een interview met de podcast Millennial Hollywood. "Ze werkt keihard aan haar herstel en we zijn allemaal waanzinnig trots op haar."

"We hebben veel meegemaakt als familie, maar elke keer komen we daar honderd keer sterker uit dan daarvoor. Daarom zijn we ook dankbaar voor de kleine dingetjes, zoals een frozen yoghurt-date met Demi. Ik hoop dat ik weer veel van dit soort momenten met haar kan hebben", aldus Madison.

Madison is zelf overigens ook geen onbekende in Hollywood. Ze is actrice en speelde Juanita Solis in de serie 'Desperate Housewives', het dochtertje van Eva Longoria en Ricardo Antonio Chavira, die de rollen van Gabrielle en Carlos Solis vertolkten.