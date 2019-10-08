Hailey Bieber toont haar trouwjurk (en die heeft een niet mis te verstane boodschap) MVL

08 oktober 2019

07u59

Bron: AD 0 Celebrities Een week nadat ze haar jawoord gaf, showt Hailey Bieber haar trouwjurk op Instagram. Het model postte 3 verschillende foto’s waarop haar jurk te zien is. Het ontwerp is van de hand van Virgil Abloh, creative director van de mannenlijn van modehuis Louis Vuitton en eigenaar van zijn eigen label Off-White. Al valt vooral de boodschap op de jurk haar fans echt op.

“Virgil, dank je wel dat je mijn visie tot leven hebt laten komen en mijn droomjurk hebt ontworpen. Jij en je Off-White team zijn fantastisch en ik ben eeuwig dankbaar dat ik deze prachtige creatie mocht dragen”, aldus Hailey. “Het was de meest speciale dag van mijn leven.”

De kanten jurk is afgezet met pareltjes en heeft een lange sleep. De sluier is een paar meter lang en heeft de tekst ‘tot de dood ons scheidt’ erop geborduurd staan. Een niet mis te verstane boodschap. Haar huwelijk is voor het leven, aldus Hailey.