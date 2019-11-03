Hailey Bieber springt in de bres voor vriendin na racistische opmerking KDl

07u51 0 Celebrities Je zou het bijna niet geloven, maar heel wat celebrities lezen toch de duizenden reacties die er op een Instagramfoto gepost worden. Hailey Bieber (22) doet dat duidelijk ook bij vriendinnen, en toen ze daar een racistische opmerking zat, besloot de vrouw van Justin Bieber (25) te reageren.

De voormalige Fifth Harmony-zangeres Normani (23) deelde ter ere van Halloween een foto van zichzelf in haar kostuum. De zangeres had zich helemaal als Cher uit 1979 uitgedost, maar één van haar volgers vond de look duidelijk maar niets en liet dat meteen blijken. “Ik vind dit geen goed kostuum voor een donker meisje. Cher is blank en Cher was dus. Cher heeft enorm veel gedaan waar jij niet aan kunt tippen (...) Dat is niet eerlijk, je had net zo goed verkleed kunnen gaan als Beyoncé of Rihanna of Janet Jackson. Maar niet Cher. Cher is blank. Heb respect voor haar”, schreef de vrouw onder de foto.

De opmerking schoot in het verkeerde keelgat bij Hailey en zij besloot te reageren op de woorden van de vrouw. “Er is absoluut niets mis met Normani die verkleed gaat als Cher voor Halloween”, begint ze haar relaas. “Wat bedoel je in godsnaam met die eerste zin? Ze kan het doen omdat ze dat wil. Ze is een stuk beter bezig dan jij. Een beetje achter je computer zitten klagen over een kostuum. Stop met racistisch zijn en ga van haar pagina af als je het niet leuk vindt. Het is 2019 en jij steunt dat stuk afval Trump nog altijd.”

Normani zelf reageerde nog niet, maar ze zal absoluut blij zijn met de steun van Hailey.