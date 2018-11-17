Hailey Baldwin laat achternaam veranderen (en is nu mevrouw Bieber) TDS

Hailey Baldwin draagt voortaan de achternaam van haar echtgenoot Justin Bieber. Ze heeft haar naam op sociale media laten veranderen in @HaileyBieber. Het model heeft 15,4 miljoen volgers op Instagram.

Justin Bieber en Hailey Baldwin zijn in september getrouwd in het gemeentehuis van New York tijdens een geheime ceremonie. Het stel liet daarna weinig los over hun relatiestatus. Op Twitter ontkende Hailey zelfs dat ze getrouwd was. Deze tweet heeft ze inmiddels verwijderd. Justin Bieber steekt zijn huwelijk ook niet langer onder stoelen of banken. “Mijn vrouw is geweldig”, schrijft hij bij een foto met Hailey.

Eerder meldde TMZ dat het model haar nieuwe naam Hailey Bieber had laten registreren als merk, zodat ze hier het alleenrecht op heeft bij het produceren van merchandise zoals een kledinglijn. Donderdag werd ze al gefotografeerd met een spijkerjack met de naam Bieber op haar rug.