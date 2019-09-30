Gwyneth Paltrow viert verjaardag met prachtige foto driegeslacht SDE

30 september 2019

08u17 0 Celebrities Twee dagen geleden werd Gwyneth Paltrow 47 jaar oud - al zou je het haar niet aangeven. Om dat te vieren, deelde de Amerikaanse journalist Derek Blasberg - een goede vriend van Gwyneth - een foto van de jarige, diens moeder én dochter. En wat blijkt: de goede genen zitten duidelijk in de familie.

Mama Blythe Danner, ook een actrice, is ondertussen al 76 jaar oud, maar de gelijkenissen met haar minstens even beroemde dochter zijn treffend. En de jongste telg van het driegeslacht, dochter Apple, is 15 en begint met de dag meer op mama Gwyneth te lijken. Zoon Moses (13) stond niet mee op de foto.

“Vandaag is het de verjaardag van de middelste”, schreef Blasberg bij het kiekje. “Maar laten we de hele Danner-Paltrow-Martin-bloedlijn vieren! Hier zijn drie getalenteerde, vriendelijke, lieve, lenige (dat rijmt met Blythe!), geweldige vrouwen. De appel valt niet ver van de boom - en Apple doet dat zeker niet. Ik wens je het beste jaar ooit, Gwyneth.”