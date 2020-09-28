Gwyneth Paltrow gaat naakt om haar 48ste verjaardag te vieren (en haar dochter is er niet over te spreken) MVO

28 september 2020

08u30 0 Celebrities Gwyneth Paltrow heeft haar 48-jarige verjaardag zondag niet stilletjes laten voorbijgaan. De actrice deelde een naaktfoto van zichzelf op Instagram, maar daar zat niet iedereen op te wachten. Haar 16-jarige dochter Apple lijkt het niet zo leuk te vinden dat mams uit de kleren is gegaan.

Voor haar verjaardag poseerde de actrice in haar blootje in haar tuin. “In niets dan mijn ‘birthday suit’ vandaag”, schreef ze bij het plaatje. “MAMA”, schreef een gegeneerde Apple onder de foto.

De puber heeft wel vaker kritiek op de beelden die de actrice deelt. Zo was ze ook niet te spreken over een selfie die Gwyneth vorig jaar van hen samen plaatste. “Mam, we hebben het hierover gehad. Je mag niets posten zonder mijn toestemming.”

