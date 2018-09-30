Gwyneth Paltrow (46) is opnieuw een getrouwde vrouw EDA

30 september 2018

08u48

Bron: ANP, Instagram 1 Celebrities Actrice Gwyneth Paltrow is zaterdag in het huwelijksbootje gestapt met tv-producent Brad Falchuk. De twee gaven elkaar het jawoord tijdens een intieme huwelijksceremonie in The Hamptons, weet People.

De ceremonie, die plaatsvond in een grote tuin, werd bijgewoond door sterren als Robert Downey Jr., Cameron Diaz en haar man Benji Madden, Steven Spielberg en Jerry Seinfield en zijn vrouw. Die laatsten organiseerden vrijdag al een 'rehearsal dinner' voor het stel.

Voor Gwyneth en Brad, die elkaar leerden kennen in 2010, is dit hun tweede huwelijk. Brad was eerder getrouwd met een medeproducente en heeft uit dat huwelijk twee kinderen. Gwyneth trad in 2003 in het huwelijk met Coldplay-zanger Chris Martin met wie ze twee kinderen heeft: dochter Apple en zoon Moses. In 2014 maakten Chris en Gwyneth wereldkundig dat ze ervoor kozen "bewust te ontkoppelen". Twee jaar later was hun scheiding officieel.