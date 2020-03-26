Gordon Ramsay moest 500 personeelsleden ontslaan door coronacrisis: “Ik voel me zo schuldig dat ik niet meer tegen hen durf praten” MVO

26 maart 2020

19u27 0 Celebrities De Britse topchef Gordon Ramsay (53) heeft 500 van zijn personeelsleden moeten ontslaan vanwege de coronacrisis. Een moeilijke beslissing, zo zegt hij zelf. “Ik durf hen niet in de ogen kijken.”

Ramsay kreeg te horen dat hij zijn restaurantketen voor onbepaalde tijd zou moeten sluiten vanwege de uitbraak van het virus. Omdat hij zijn personeel daardoor niet meer kon betalen, zag hij zich genoodzaakt om 500 mensen op staande voet te ontslaan. “Ze kregen allemaal tegelijkertijd te horen dat hun contract niet verlengd zou worden”, zegt hij. De personeelsleden in kwestie - waarvan velen in tranen zijn uitgebarsten bij het horen van het nieuws - klagen op sociale media dat ze sindsdien niets meer van Gordon hebben gezien of gehoord. “Als Gordon er was geweest, was de sfeer anders geweest”, schrijft iemand. “Dan hadden we geweten dat hij om ons gaf. Maar dat is niet gebeurd.” Hij sprak hen wel toe via een statement dat hij postte op Instagram, waarin hij aangaf dat de veiligheid van zijn klanten en personeel op de eerste plaats komt.

“Klopt”, bevestigt de anders zo assertieve Ramsay, die bekendstaat om zijn gevloek in het programma ‘Hell’s Kitchen’. “Want ik voel me zo schuldig dat ik niet met hen durf te praten. Ik kan hen niet in de ogen kijken. Het is niet zoals ik het gewild had, maar we konden niet anders.”

