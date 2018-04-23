Gisele Bundchen deelt strandfoto's om milieu te beschermen
Naast enkele foto's van zichzelf op het strand deelt ze ook tips om het strand proper te houden. De constante verspreiding van plastic vormt namelijk een groot probleem voor de natuur en de wilde dieren die zich in de buurt van de zee vertoeven.
"Heb je er al eens bij stilgestaan hoeveel geluk wij hebben om op deze blauwe aardbol te mogen wonen?" schrijft ze. "Alsjeblieft, sta vandaag even stil bij het milieu. Het is immers onze thuis."
Today is Earth Day! Have you ever stopped to realize how lucky we are to live in on this magical planet? This beautiful blue dot floating in space is our home and we need to take care of it. Plastic has become a serious issue in our world. It’s polluting our land, our beaches, rivers, oceans, killing our marine life. It’s affecting the health of all of us! How can we change that? Please take a moment to reflect on how our actions affect our environment. After all, it’s our home we are talking about. Each one of us can take small steps to reduce plastic consumption and waste. Learn how: https://www.earthday.org/earthday #Earthday #beatplasticpollution #BeatPollution 💙🙏🌎 ♻️ Hoje é o Dia da Terra! Você já parou para pensar na sorte que temos em viver neste planeta mágico? Este belo ponto azul flutuando no espaço é a nossa casa, e precisamos cuidá-la. Um dos sérios problemas que estamos enfrentando no mundo hoje é o plástico. Ele está poluindo nossas terras, nossas praias, rios, oceanos, matando nossa vida marinha, está afetando a saúde de todos nós! Como podemos mudar isso? Por favor, dedique um momento para refletir sobre como nossas ações afetam nosso meio ambiente, afinal, é do nosso lar que estamos falando. Cada um de nós pode, através de pequenas atitudes, reduzir o consumo de plástico e o desperdício. Aprenda como:https://www.earthday.org/earthday #Diadaterra #acabecomapoluiçãoplástica
“Watch your thoughts; they become words. Watch your words; they become actions. Watch your actions; they become habit. Watch your habits; they become character. Watch your character; it becomes your destiny.” Lao Tzu #awareness #clarity #meditation 🙏🏼 “Observe seus pensamentos, eles se transformam em palavras. Observe suas palavras, elas se transformam em ações. Observe as suas ações, elas viram seus hábitos. Observe seus hábitos, pois eles se transformam em seu caráter. Observem seu caráter, pois ele se torna o seu destino.” Lao Tzu #consciência #clareza #meditação
Johan Ongena
Ik ken er nog veel die massa's strandfoto's kunnen plaatsen van degene die allemaal naar de kust gereden zijn dit weekend :-)
fons van loon
Altijd hetzelfde met die omhooggevallen bekende figuren,vliegen ze de wereld rond in een gigantisch vervuilend vliegtuig ,hebben een ecologische voetafdruk van een half dorp en tussendoor het gepeupel er even op wijzen dat zij het milieu en het klimaat moeten redden
patrick morel
Zegt de dame die dag in dag uit het vliegtuig nam en neemt.