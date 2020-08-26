Girls Aloud-zangeres Sarah Harding getroffen door uitgezaaide borstkanker

  Bron: ANP
Celebrities Sarah Harding (38), bekend van de meidengroep Girls Aloud, heeft uitgezaaide borstkanker. Dat schrijft de Britse zangeres op Twitter. Eerder dit jaar kreeg Sarah al te horen dat ze borstkanker had en onlangs werd haar verteld dat de kanker is uitgezaaid.

“Ik onderga momenteel wekelijkse chemotherapie-sessies en ik vecht zo hard als ik kan”, schrijft Harding. “Ik begrijp dat dit misschien schokkend is om te lezen op sociale media en dat is echt niet mijn bedoeling. Maar vorige week werd online vermeld dat ik in het ziekenhuis was gezien, dus ik voel dat dit het moment is om mensen te laten weten wat er aan de hand is en dit is de beste manier die ik kan bedenken om dat te doen.”

Sarah hoopt dat iedereen haar privacy respecteert en spreekt haar dank uit aan haar moeder, familie, vrienden en de dokters. In 2013 ging Girls Aloud na een carrière van elf jaar uit elkaar.

