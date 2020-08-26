Girls Aloud-zangeres Sarah Harding getroffen door uitgezaaide borstkanker
“Ik onderga momenteel wekelijkse chemotherapie-sessies en ik vecht zo hard als ik kan”, schrijft Harding. “Ik begrijp dat dit misschien schokkend is om te lezen op sociale media en dat is echt niet mijn bedoeling. Maar vorige week werd online vermeld dat ik in het ziekenhuis was gezien, dus ik voel dat dit het moment is om mensen te laten weten wat er aan de hand is en dit is de beste manier die ik kan bedenken om dat te doen.”
Sarah hoopt dat iedereen haar privacy respecteert en spreekt haar dank uit aan haar moeder, familie, vrienden en de dokters. In 2013 ging Girls Aloud na een carrière van elf jaar uit elkaar.
There’s no easy way to say this and actually it doesn’t even feel real writing this, but here goes. link
Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body.
In the meantime I hope you’ll all understand and respect my request for privacy during this difficult time. link
Sending you all so much love….xx
Reacties