Gigi en Bella Hadid rouwen na verlies van hun Nederlandse ‘wonderful oma’: “Ik wou dat ik je nog kon knuffelen” MVO

02 september 2019

08u52

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Gigi en Bella Hadid staan op social media stil bij het overlijden van hun Nederlandse oma, Ans van den Herik. De moeder van Yolanda Hadid stierf op 78-jarige leeftijd.

“Rust in het paradijs”, schreef Gigi op Instagram bij een foto waarop haar oma haar als kind een kus geeft. Bij een andere foto liet ze weten: “Onze engel heeft in haar leven zes keer tegen kanker gestreden, met moed, kracht en waardigheid, terwijl ze de beste moeder en oma bleef. Ze wees ons de weg en we zullen haar altijd in ons meedragen. We houden meer van je dan woorden kunnen uitdrukken”, aldus het model, die haar grootmoeder haar “beautiful, wonderful Oma” noemt.

Zusje Bella plaatste in haar Instagram Stories een aantal foto’s van zichzelf met Ans. “Ik wou dat ik je nog even kon knuffelen”, schrijft ze daarbij.

Ook Yolanda rouwt op Instagram om haar “beschermengel mama”. Het oud-model laat weten: “Ik kan me dit leven zonder jou niet voorstellen, maar ik bid dat ik je zal horen fluisteren in de hoogste bomen en je liefde zal voelen in de mildste bries.”

