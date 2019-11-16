Getrouwd koppel in ‘Friends', maar eigenlijk was Matthew Perry “altijd al écht verliefd op Courteney Cox” MVO

16 november 2019

08u01 0 Celebrities In ‘Friends’ speelden ze het koppel Chandler en Monica, maar ook in het echte leven zou er liefde in het spel zijn geweest. Acteur Matthew Perry zou altijd al gevoelens hebben gehad voor zijn tegenspeelster, Courteney Cox, maar die blijven onbeantwoord.

Sinds het einde van ‘Friends’ kampt Matthew met depressies en verslavingen. Volgens kennissen van de man zou dat iets te maken hebben met liefdesverdriet. “Hij heeft altijd gevoelens voor haar gehad, maar er is nooit iets van gekomen”, klinkt het. “Hij is nooit echt over haar heen geraakt.”

Courteney heeft momenteel een relatie met rocker Johnny McDavid. Daarvoor was ze getrouwd met acteur David Arquette. Matthew zou op dit moment geen relatie hebben, en dat is al een tijdje zo.

Matthew en Courteney zijn nog wel steeds bevriend met elkaar. De actrice deelde onlangs nog een foto van hen twee op Instagram, waarbij ze schreef: “Kijk eens met wie ik ben gaan lunchen? Could I BE any happier?”