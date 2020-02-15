Getroebleerde Amanda Bynes stapt in huwelijksbootje met 'liefde van haar leven’ TDS

15 februari 2020

15u41

Amanda Bynes heeft een bijzondere Valentijnsdag achter de rug. De 33-jarige actrice, die de afgelopen jaren vooral vanwege haar mentale problemen in het nieuws kwam, is vrijdag ten huwelijk gevraagd.

De voormalige Nickelodeon-ster deelt op Instagram een foto van haar verlovingsring. “Verloofd met de liefde van mijn leven”, schreef Amanda erbij. Wie deze ‘liefde van haar leven’ is, is niet bekend. Wel maakt hij - met enkel zijn hand - zijn debuut op de Instagram-account van zijn toekomstige vrouw.

De Amerikaanse, die in 2010 haar laatste acteerjob had, werd jaren geleden gediagnosticeerd met een bipolaire stoornis en verbleef in meerdere klinieken. Ook worstelde ze met verslavingen. Haar problemen kwamen veelvuldig in het nieuws, vooral omdat Amanda geregeld vreemde berichten op Twitter plaatste. Zo hield ze onder meer tirades over Drake, met wie ze een haat-liefdeverhouding had.

De laatste maanden lijkt het stukken beter te gaan met de actrice. Ze studeerde vorig jaar af aan een mode-opleiding en zou zich vooral richten op haar gezondheid.