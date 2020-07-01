George Clooney en andere sterren reageren bedroefd op overlijden Carl Reiner

Carl Reiner in 1963
Carl Reiner in 1963
Celebrities Maandag werd bekend dat acteur, regisseur en producent Carl Reiner op 98-jarige leeftijd is overleden. Dat liet een diepe indruk na bij fans, maar ook bij collega’s, die hem herdenken.

Reiner heeft heel wat prenten op zijn naam staan. In de jaren zestig was hij vooral bekend van ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’, die hij ook bedacht en schreef. Hij speelde ook in de films ’It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad, World ’en ‘The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming’. Later was hij te zien in de ‘Ocean’s’-filmreeks. Zijn meest recente filmrol had hij als stem in ‘Toy Story 4’ in 2019.

George Clooney, die naast hem stond in ‘Ocean’s Eleven’, reageerde aan Variety over de dood van Reiner. “Elke kamer die Carl Reiner binnenwandelde, werd grappiger, slimmer en vrediger. Het leek allemaal zo moeiteloos. Wat een ongelooflijk geschenk hij was. Hij heeft een mooi leven geleid en we zijn er allemaal beter van geworden. Rust in vrede, mijn vriend.”

“Ik heb met hem gewerkt, hield van hem en prijs mezelf gelukkig dat ik ooit mocht lunchen met zijn hele compagnie”, schreef actrice Bette Midler op Twitter. 

