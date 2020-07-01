George Clooney en andere sterren reageren bedroefd op overlijden Carl Reiner LOV

10u12 0 Celebrities Maandag werd bekend dat acteur, regisseur en producent Carl Reiner op 98-jarige leeftijd is overleden. Dat liet een diepe indruk na bij fans, maar ook bij collega’s, die hem herdenken.

Reiner heeft heel wat prenten op zijn naam staan. In de jaren zestig was hij vooral bekend van ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’, die hij ook bedacht en schreef. Hij speelde ook in de films ’It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad, World ’en ‘The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming’. Later was hij te zien in de ‘Ocean’s’-filmreeks. Zijn meest recente filmrol had hij als stem in ‘Toy Story 4’ in 2019.

Reacties

George Clooney, die naast hem stond in ‘Ocean’s Eleven’, reageerde aan Variety over de dood van Reiner. “Elke kamer die Carl Reiner binnenwandelde, werd grappiger, slimmer en vrediger. Het leek allemaal zo moeiteloos. Wat een ongelooflijk geschenk hij was. Hij heeft een mooi leven geleid en we zijn er allemaal beter van geworden. Rust in vrede, mijn vriend.”

“Ik heb met hem gewerkt, hield van hem en prijs mezelf gelukkig dat ik ooit mocht lunchen met zijn hele compagnie”, schreef actrice Bette Midler op Twitter.

My idol, Carl Reiner, wrote about the human comedy. He had a deeper understanding of the human condition, than I think even he was aware of. Kind, gentle, compassionate, empathetic and wise. His scripts were never just funny, they always had something to say about us. Dick Van Dyke(@ iammrvandy) link

If I’ve Made some1 smile,or laugh,I Know CARL REINER,& Sid Caesar were Showing Me The Way. No Matter how many times I Heard 2000 yr Old Man,It Was Like The First Time. No One Is old enough to remember

Sid Caesar Show Of Shows,but me & Lincoln,but I Learned Funny From CARL & Sid Cher(@ cher) link

Carl Reiner was a lovely, hilarious man who knew how to drive home his beliefs with grace and humor. Sending my condolences to his family and friends at the conclusion of a life well-lived. Hillary Clinton(@ HillaryClinton) link

The great #CarlReiner has gone to that Show of Shows in the sky. I worked with him, loved him, and consider myself one of the luckiest people in the world to have once attended lunch with his hilarious, guarrulous gang... bettemidler(@ BetteMidler) link

The Greatest. pic.twitter.com/AjlGKQXezG Stephen Colbert(@ StephenAtHome) link

I'm so sorry to hear that Carl Reiner has passed on. He was a great entertainer and a fine man. Stephen King(@ StephenKing) link