Gênant: de grootste Photoshopblunders van sterren uit 2017

    • TDS
Celebrities Celebrities die hun foto's op de sociale media nog net even mooier maken dan ze eigenlijk zijn: het is anno 2017 eerder regel dan uitzondering. Soms levert dat heel mooie creaties op. Maar soms gaat het ook helemaal fout. De meest spraakmakende Photoshop-blunders van 2017 op een rijtje.

1. Supermodel Gigi Hadid kreeg een wel héél erg lange arm op deze cover van Vogue. 

With our March issue, Vogue celebrates modern American women. Click the link in our bio to read the full cover story. Photographed by @inezandvinoodh, styled by @tonnegood. #Vogue125

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@voguemagazine) op

Celebrities 2. Ook dat andere supermodel, Emily Ratajkowski, werd digitaal onder handen genomen voor een cover. Haar borsten en lippen werden vakkundig bijgewerkt in Photoshop. Maar lang niet iedereen was enthousiast over het resultaat.

Everyone is uniquely beautiful in their own ways. We all have insecurities about the things that make us different from a typical ideal of beauty. I, like so many of us, try every day to work past those insecurities. I was extremely disappointed to see my lips and breasts altered in photoshop on this cover. I hope the fashion industry will finally learn to stop trying to stifle the things that make us unique and instead begin to celebrate individuality.

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@emrata) op

Celebrities 3. Actrice Alicia Vikander, die de nieuwe Lara Croft speelt, heeft op de poster van de film een erg onnatuurlijke nek. 

4. Lupita Nyong'o, de actrice die in 2014 een Oscar kreeg voor haar rol in 'Twelve years a slave', wist niet wat ze zag toen ze de zwaar bewerkte cover van het blad Grazia onder ogen kreeg. 

As I have made clear so often in the past with every fiber of my being, I embrace my natural heritage and despite having grown up thinking light skin and straight, silky hair were the standards of beauty, I now know that my dark skin and kinky, coily hair are beautiful too. Being featured on the cover of a magazine fulfills me as it is an opportunity to show other dark, kinky-haired people, and particularly our children, that they are beautiful just the way they are. I am disappointed that @graziauk invited me to be on their cover and then edited out and smoothed my hair to fit their notion of what beautiful hair looks like. Had I been consulted, I would have explained that I cannot support or condone the omission of what is my native heritage with the intention that they appreciate that there is still a very long way to go to combat the unconscious prejudice against black women&#39;s complexion, hair style and texture. #dtmh

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@lupitanyongo) op

5. Staat er echt een gebogen muur op de achtergrond links? Of ging Selena Gomez iets te gretig aan de slag met Photoshop? Dat laatste, zegt iets ons. 

6. Rihanna met twee duimen aan één hand? In Photoshopland kan het natuurlijk allemaal. 

the @aura_experience caught by @dennisleupold #BARBADOS #cropover2017 #culture

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@badgalriri) op

Celebrities 7. Kris Jenner vond haar rechterarm duidelijk niet perfect genoeg. Hij werd digitaal bijgewerkt, en dat zie je aan het gebogen houtwerk op de foto. 

#ad People always ask me how I stay in shape and looking so good. I detox regularly, especially pre-summer. @flattummytea is my this year&#39;s summer must-have and uhhh, I feel amazing (go get some today, there’s a 20% off sale on!)

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@krisjenner) op

8. Ook haar dochter Kim Kardashian weet hoe ze de kwastjes en borsteltjes van Photoshop moet gebruiken. Ze kreeg een storm van kritiek over zich heen omdat ze haar huidkleur doelbewust zou bijwerken. 

9. En uiteraard doet ook die andere Kardashian mee. Tristan, de vriend van Khloé, zijn hand verklapt dat er duidelijk Photoshop aan te pas kwam. 

❤️ My Love ❤️

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@khloekardashian) op

10. Niet alleen in Hollywood gebruiken ze digitale tools om foto's op te leuken: ook de Nederlandse Natasja, die deelnam aan 'Temptation Island', maakt zich schuldig. Wel oppassen dat het hekje achter je billen er niet vervormd gaat uitzien, natuurlijk.

J&#39;adore Paris 💙 #france #kommaaropmethaatreacties🖕🏼#hatersyoukeepmemotivated ☕️🐸 #kopjekoffie?

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@tassiejs) op

11. Mariah Carey deinst er niet voor terug haar taille te bewerken. Fans reageerden echter woest op de beelden. "Mensen kennen de waarheid, Mariah", reageerde iemand. 

12. Taylor Swift wou een foto van haar uitje met de girl squad delen. Maar niet zonder eerst hun figuur wat op te smukken, zo bewijst de leuning waar de meiden voor poseren. 

  • Carl Peeters

    dat zijn geen fotobewerkingen. Die wichten zijn zo al onnatuurlijk

  • Jan Voet

    Mij dunkt dat de commentaargever meer blundert dan de mensen die op de foto's staan. Het lijkt mij bvb zeer onwaarschijnlijk dat zij zelf de zogenaamde aanpassingen doen. Men kan zich ook vragen stellen over de relevantie van al die criticasters die op de asociale media zitten. Ik ben zelf het beste voorbeeld.

  • Sarah Vandeurzen

    Amai die tweede foto van Mariah Carey heb ik nog nooit gezien. Ze is groot van borst en dijen maar ze danst wel vaker in minieme glitterpakjes en dan ziet ze er toch magerder uit. Mss net na haar bevalling van twins?

  • Dirk Verstraete

    Die miss Carey ziet er voller toch beter uit. Boer Charel zaliger zou het een ferm vrouwke gevonden hebben. Maar of ze ook eieren "mee petoaters" zou kunnen hebben koken valt te betwijfelen.

  • Ingrid Baar

    Nummer 9 is uit 2016 en dus een oude blunder, maar nu dan toch weer een nieuwe blunder, alleen niet van het model! Zo zie je maar weer: iedereen kan blunderen.

