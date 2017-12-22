Gênant: de grootste Photoshopblunders van sterren uit 2017
1. Supermodel Gigi Hadid kreeg een wel héél erg lange arm op deze cover van Vogue.
Everyone is uniquely beautiful in their own ways. We all have insecurities about the things that make us different from a typical ideal of beauty. I, like so many of us, try every day to work past those insecurities. I was extremely disappointed to see my lips and breasts altered in photoshop on this cover. I hope the fashion industry will finally learn to stop trying to stifle the things that make us unique and instead begin to celebrate individuality.
Her legend begins. #TombRaider, in theaters March 2018. pic.twitter.com/tsChGaHEb6 link
4. Lupita Nyong'o, de actrice die in 2014 een Oscar kreeg voor haar rol in 'Twelve years a slave', wist niet wat ze zag toen ze de zwaar bewerkte cover van het blad Grazia onder ogen kreeg.
As I have made clear so often in the past with every fiber of my being, I embrace my natural heritage and despite having grown up thinking light skin and straight, silky hair were the standards of beauty, I now know that my dark skin and kinky, coily hair are beautiful too. Being featured on the cover of a magazine fulfills me as it is an opportunity to show other dark, kinky-haired people, and particularly our children, that they are beautiful just the way they are. I am disappointed that @graziauk invited me to be on their cover and then edited out and smoothed my hair to fit their notion of what beautiful hair looks like. Had I been consulted, I would have explained that I cannot support or condone the omission of what is my native heritage with the intention that they appreciate that there is still a very long way to go to combat the unconscious prejudice against black women's complexion, hair style and texture. #dtmh
Carl Peeters
dat zijn geen fotobewerkingen. Die wichten zijn zo al onnatuurlijk
Jan Voet
Mij dunkt dat de commentaargever meer blundert dan de mensen die op de foto's staan. Het lijkt mij bvb zeer onwaarschijnlijk dat zij zelf de zogenaamde aanpassingen doen. Men kan zich ook vragen stellen over de relevantie van al die criticasters die op de asociale media zitten. Ik ben zelf het beste voorbeeld.
Sarah Vandeurzen
Amai die tweede foto van Mariah Carey heb ik nog nooit gezien. Ze is groot van borst en dijen maar ze danst wel vaker in minieme glitterpakjes en dan ziet ze er toch magerder uit. Mss net na haar bevalling van twins?
Dirk Verstraete
Die miss Carey ziet er voller toch beter uit. Boer Charel zaliger zou het een ferm vrouwke gevonden hebben. Maar of ze ook eieren "mee petoaters" zou kunnen hebben koken valt te betwijfelen.
Ingrid Baar
Nummer 9 is uit 2016 en dus een oude blunder, maar nu dan toch weer een nieuwe blunder, alleen niet van het model! Zo zie je maar weer: iedereen kan blunderen.