Gênant: de grootste Photoshopblunders van sterren uit 2017

06u00 305 Instagram Celebrities Celebrities die hun foto's op de sociale media nog net even mooier maken dan ze eigenlijk zijn: het is anno 2017 eerder regel dan uitzondering. Soms levert dat heel mooie creaties op. Maar soms gaat het ook helemaal fout. De meest spraakmakende Photoshop-blunders van 2017 op een rijtje.

1. Supermodel Gigi Hadid kreeg een wel héél erg lange arm op deze cover van Vogue.

With our March issue, Vogue celebrates modern American women. Click the link in our bio to read the full cover story. Photographed by @inezandvinoodh, styled by @tonnegood. #Vogue125 Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@voguemagazine) op 08 feb 2017 om 17:47 CET

Celebrities 2. Ook dat andere supermodel, Emily Ratajkowski, werd digitaal onder handen genomen voor een cover. Haar borsten en lippen werden vakkundig bijgewerkt in Photoshop. Maar lang niet iedereen was enthousiast over het resultaat.

Everyone is uniquely beautiful in their own ways. We all have insecurities about the things that make us different from a typical ideal of beauty. I, like so many of us, try every day to work past those insecurities. I was extremely disappointed to see my lips and breasts altered in photoshop on this cover. I hope the fashion industry will finally learn to stop trying to stifle the things that make us unique and instead begin to celebrate individuality. Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@emrata) op 15 sep 2017 om 17:12 CEST

Celebrities 3. Actrice Alicia Vikander, die de nieuwe Lara Croft speelt, heeft op de poster van de film een erg onnatuurlijke nek.

Her legend begins. #TombRaider, in theaters March 2018. pic.twitter.com/tsChGaHEb6 Tomb Raider(@ tombraider) link

4. Lupita Nyong'o, de actrice die in 2014 een Oscar kreeg voor haar rol in 'Twelve years a slave', wist niet wat ze zag toen ze de zwaar bewerkte cover van het blad Grazia onder ogen kreeg.

5. Staat er echt een gebogen muur op de achtergrond links? Of ging Selena Gomez iets te gretig aan de slag met Photoshop? Dat laatste, zegt iets ons.

6. Rihanna met twee duimen aan één hand? In Photoshopland kan het natuurlijk allemaal.

the @aura_experience caught by @dennisleupold #BARBADOS #cropover2017 #culture Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@badgalriri) op 07 aug 2017 om 22:44 CEST

Celebrities 7. Kris Jenner vond haar rechterarm duidelijk niet perfect genoeg. Hij werd digitaal bijgewerkt, en dat zie je aan het gebogen houtwerk op de foto.

8. Ook haar dochter Kim Kardashian weet hoe ze de kwastjes en borsteltjes van Photoshop moet gebruiken. Ze kreeg een storm van kritiek over zich heen omdat ze haar huidkleur doelbewust zou bijwerken.

9. En uiteraard doet ook die andere Kardashian mee. Tristan, de vriend van Khloé, zijn hand verklapt dat er duidelijk Photoshop aan te pas kwam.

❤️ My Love ❤️ Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@khloekardashian) op 16 okt 2017 om 18:12 CEST

10. Niet alleen in Hollywood gebruiken ze digitale tools om foto's op te leuken: ook de Nederlandse Natasja, die deelnam aan 'Temptation Island', maakt zich schuldig. Wel oppassen dat het hekje achter je billen er niet vervormd gaat uitzien, natuurlijk.

J'adore Paris 💙 #france #kommaaropmethaatreacties🖕🏼#hatersyoukeepmemotivated ☕️🐸 #kopjekoffie? Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@tassiejs) op 16 apr 2017 om 13:19 CEST

11. Mariah Carey deinst er niet voor terug haar taille te bewerken. Fans reageerden echter woest op de beelden. "Mensen kennen de waarheid, Mariah", reageerde iemand.

12. Taylor Swift wou een foto van haar uitje met de girl squad delen. Maar niet zonder eerst hun figuur wat op te smukken, zo bewijst de leuning waar de meiden voor poseren.

