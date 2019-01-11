Gek: Kris Jenner lijkt steeds meer op dochter Kim Kardashian MVO

14u44 0 Celebrities Normaal gezien zou het andersom moeten zijn, maar het is mama Kris Jenner (63) die steeds meer op haar dochter gaat lijken.

Ze liet zich een nieuwe look aanmeten in het kapsalon, maar die kwam haar fans meteen bekend voor. Of moeten we zeggen, de fans van haar dochter, Kim Kardashian (38).

Die laatste was namelijk de éérste die met de look buitenkwam: froufrou vooral los en de rest achteraan in een hoge dot. “Wow, de gelijkenis is echt wel treffend”, klinkt het op Instagram. “Zo dochter, zo moeder?!”