Geheime zoon van Arnold Schwarzenegger lijkt als twee druppels water op zijn vader MVO

25 november 2019

14u00 0 Celebrities Er kan geen twijfel meer over bestaan: Joseph Baena is duidelijk de zoon van Hollywood-ster Arnold Schwarzenegger. Het ‘geheime’ kind van de acteur lijkt vandaag de dag als twee druppels water op Arnold in zijn jonge jaren.

We weten pas sinds 2011 van zijn bestaan af, maar Joseph is een appel die niet ver van de boom valt. De Los Angeles Times onthulde destijds dat Arnold een kind had met zijn huishoudster. “Er zijn geen excuses voor”, zei de acteur in een verklaring. “Ik neem de volledige verantwoordelijkheid voor de pijn die ik mijn familie heb aangedaan.” Met zijn vrouw, Maria Shriver, had hij namelijk al drie kinderen: Katherine, Christina en Patrick. Shriver liet het er niet bij en vroeg de scheiding aan.

Hij betaalde ervoor met zijn huwelijk, maar Arnold en Joseph hebben vandaag gelukkig wél een goede band met elkaar.