Gastheer Fred uit ‘First Dates’ is verloofd SDE

18 maart 2020

17u41 0 Celebrities Hij heeft er zijn beroep van gemaakt om andere mensen aan een geliefde te helpen, maar nu zit het ook Fred Sirieix (48), bekend uit de Britse versie van ‘First Dates’, mee in de liefde. De Fransman is namelijk verloofd. Dat maakte hij bekend op Instagram.

Hij schreef bij een foto van hem en zijn geliefde: “Fruitcake (fruittaartje, red.) heeft ja gezegd!” En Fred kijkt al uit de huwelijksreis, zo lijkt het. Aan The Sun liet hij weten: “We zijn in de wolken! Van zodra de coronacrisis voorbij is, gaan we naar Negril voor een feestje op een strand.” Dat is een badplaats in Jamaica.

Wie de gelukkige is, is niet geweten. Fred, die twee kinderen heeft uit een vorige relatie, houdt zijn privéleven liever geheim. In januari 2018 vertelde hij aan Fabulous over zijn nieuwe relatie: “Af en toe ga ik na het werk een wijntje drinken en wat tapas eten met mijn partner, die ik ‘fruittaartje’ noem. Het is fijn om een rustgevend gesprek te hebben en wat te ontspannen na een lange dag. Als ik de kans krijg om in de keuken te staan, houd ik ervan om verse pasta te maken. Het uitrollen is erg therapeutisch, vind ik, al ligt er overal meel. Erg leuk. En ’s avonds vind ik niets leuker dan in de zetel zitten met een biertje en naar Netflix kijken.”