Gallagher-broers maken weer ruzie: Liam drijft de spot met Noel op Instagram

14 juli 2019

15u50

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities De vete tussen de broers Liam en Noel Gallagher blijft duren. Nadat Noel zijn broer omschreef als “een man met een vork in een wereld vol soep”, deelde Liam doodleuk een filmpje waarin hij soep nuttigt met een vork.

In de video bedankt hij ondermeer zijn fans en zegt hij dat ze “een zogezegd erg boze man heel blij gemaakt hebben.” Hij deelde in het filmpje ook zijn liefde voor Schotland nadat Noel ruzie had gemaakt met de Schotse zanger Lewis Capaldi. Noel noemde Schotland een derdewereldland en dat pikt Liam niet. “Schotland is een geweldig mooi land, met fijne mensen”, bijt hij van zich af. Het geruzie tussen Liam en Noel is al jarenlang aan de gang. Oasis-fans hopen tevergeefs op een reünie van de band die in 2009 uit elkaar ging.