Gaan Wesley Sneijder en Yolanthe dan toch niet scheiden?

19 maart 2019

14u09

Van een officiële scheiding tussen de Nederlandse voetballer Wesley Sneijder en zijn vrouw Yolanthe is vooralsnog geen sprake. "Ik heb nooit gezegd dat ze gaan scheiden, ze zijn uit elkaar en leven niet meer samen", reageert Yolanthes manager op een artikel in de Nederlandse Story.

Het blad schreef dat het koppel niet van plan is om te gaan scheiden, maar dat is een voorbarige conclusie. “Wat zij maken van de uitspraken is aan hen. Het kan nog alle kanten op”, reageert Xenia Kasper namens Yolanthe. “Meer dan ik eerder vertelde, heb ik niet te zeggen.”

Het koppel doet verder ook geen mededelingen over de reden van het besluit. Wel zei Wesley begin deze maand op Instagram dat hij het “verknald” had. “Meerdere keren. Mijn gezin verdient rust. Ik vraag nogmaals om respect voor onze privacy. We zijn nog niet gescheiden.” Sindsdien heeft de voetballer niets meer van zich laten horen op Instagram.

Wesley en Yolanthe trouwden in 2010 in Italië. Samen hebben ze een zoontje, Xess Xava.