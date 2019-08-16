Frontman Counting Crows neemt na twintig jaar afscheid van dreadlocks SDE

16 augustus 2019

12u52

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Sinds de oprichting van de Counting Crows, bijna twintig jaar geleden, draagt frontman Adam Duritz (55) zijn haar in dreadlocks. Dat iconische kapsel is hij echter kwijt. Op Instagram laat Adam zien dat hij tegenwoordig gemillimeterd door het leven gaat.

"Ik ben naar Londen gevlogen en heb mijn haar afgeschoren", schrijft Adam op het Instagram-account van Counting Crows bij een serie foto's van wat de groep de afgelopen week allemaal heeft gedaan. Pas op het laatste beeld is zijn nieuwe look te zien. Zijn baardje is wel gespaard gebleven. Aangezien de zanger al bijna twintig jaar hetzelfde kapsel had, is dit nieuwe uiterlijk voor sommige fans een echte shock. "Wat??! Is dit echt?!", schrijft iemand. Een ander zegt: "Ik hoop dat je de dreads hebt bewaard!"

De muzikant moet in ieder geval zelf ook wennen aan het nieuwe kapsel. Bij een andere foto schreef hij: “Deze ochtend ging ik wandelen in Londen en mijn hersenen vrozen bijna uit mijn hoofd. Het is een hele andere wereld nu. Ik ben dan maar meteen richting Piccadilly gewandeld om hoeden te gaan kopen.”

In het verleden gaf Duritz wel toe dat hij extensions droeg om zijn dreadlocks in zo’n goede vorm te houden.