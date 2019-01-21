Fiji-watermeisje van Golden Globes krijgt rol in ‘Mooi en Meedogenloos’ MVO

Goed nieuws voor Kelleth Cuthbert, het meisje dat wereldwijde bekendheid vergaarde als het 'Fiji-watermeisje' bij de afgelopen editie van de Golden Globes.

Kelleth heeft dankzij haar ‘5 minutes of fame’ een gastrolletje te pakken in ‘The Bold and The Beautiful’, bij ons beter gekend als ‘Mooi en Meedogenloos’. Ze postte een foto van zichzelf met een aantal acteurs op Instagram, waarin ze hen bedankt voor de leuke dag.

Het ‘watermeisje’ zal op 6 februari te zien zijn in de soap, dus in Nederland een paar weken later. Of haar rol verlengd wordt, is nog niet duidelijk.