Fans teleurgesteld: Bryan Cranston en Aaron Paul tóch niet samen in Breaking Bad-film Redactie/IB

10 juli 2019

03u42

Bron: AD 0 Celebrities Bryan Cranston en Aaron Paul zijn een bedrijf in het Mexicaanse drankje Mezcal begonnen. En dat was niet het nieuws waar fans van Breaking Bad op gehoopt hadden.

De twee acteurs hintten op sociale media al langer op een hereniging. Omdat er al jaren geruchten gaan over een film rond de hitserie waarin zij samen speelden, gingen de meeste volgers ervan uit dat Bryan en Aaron het over dat project hadden toen ze onlangs twee keer allebei dezelfde post plaatsten met de woorden ‘binnenkort’ en ‘nog eerder’.

Dinsdag bleek echter dat de twee de onderneming Dos Hombres hebben opgericht, waarmee ze Mezcal op de markt brengen. In een lange post vertellen ze hoe ze drie jaar geleden samenkwamen en nadachten over een volgend gezamenlijk avontuur, en op het drankje kwamen.

Teleurgestelde fans

Veel fans reageerden teleurgesteld of boos. Na al die hype hadden ze iets meer verwacht dan een drankmerk. Anderen grapten over de plannen van de twee acteurs, die in de serie Walter White en Jesse Pinkman speelden. “Ja natuurlijk, maar we weten allemaal wat er echt in die dozen uit Mexico zit", merkte een van hen op, verwijzend naar het drugsimperium dat de personages van de twee opbouwden in Breaking Bad.