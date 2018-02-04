Fans schrikken van Instagrampost Kim Catrall mvdb

Bron: ANP/BuzzE 0 Celebrities Fans van Sex And The City-actrice Kim Catrall zijn geschrokken van haar meest recente post op Instagram. Daarin maakt ze duidelijk dat haar jongere broer Christopher al zes dagen wordt vermist. De Canadese actrice van Britse afkomst doet nu via de sociale media een oproep om naar hem uit te kijken.

De 55-jarige man wordt sinds dinsdag 30 januari vermist, schrijft ze bij een foto van haar broer. "Zijn sleutels, telefoon en portemonnee heeft hij op tafel achtergelaten en hij heeft de voordeur niet afgesloten", schrijft Kim (61) ongerust.

"Dat is niets voor hem. Hij zou nooit het huis verlaten zonder deze spullen mee te nemen. Bovendien heeft hij zeven lieve honden", schrijft de Canadese actrice. "Help ons hem veilig thuis te brengen." Hij woont in het stadje Lacombe in de provincie Alberta in Canada. Ook de Canadese politie heeft zijn signalement verspreid.