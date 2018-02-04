Fans schrikken van Instagrampost Kim Catrall

Kim Catrall kreeg in 2010 een ere-doctoraat aan de universiteit van Liverpool.
Photo News Kim Catrall kreeg in 2010 een ere-doctoraat aan de universiteit van Liverpool.
Celebrities Fans van Sex And The City-actrice Kim Catrall zijn geschrokken van haar meest recente post op Instagram. Daarin maakt ze duidelijk dat haar jongere broer Christopher al zes dagen wordt vermist. De Canadese actrice van Britse afkomst doet nu via de sociale media een oproep om naar hem uit te kijken.

De 55-jarige man wordt sinds dinsdag 30 januari vermist, schrijft ze bij een foto van haar broer. "Zijn sleutels, telefoon en portemonnee heeft hij op tafel achtergelaten en hij heeft de voordeur niet afgesloten", schrijft Kim (61) ongerust.

"Dat is niets voor hem. Hij zou nooit het huis verlaten zonder deze spullen mee te nemen. Bovendien heeft hij zeven lieve honden", schrijft de Canadese actrice. "Help ons hem veilig thuis te brengen." Hij woont in het stadje Lacombe in de provincie Alberta in Canada. Ook de Canadese politie heeft zijn signalement verspreid.

MISSING! This is my brother Christopher Cattrall or Chris as we call him. He has been missing since Tuesday, January the 30th from his home in Lacombe, Alberta Canada. His keys, cell phone,& wallet left on the table and his front door unlocked. This is not like Chris. He he would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs. Chris is 55 years old, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, blue eyes, short brown hair, goatee, average build & usually wearing a waist length hooded winter coat with black gloves, blue jeans and calf high black winter boots. If you’ve seen Chris contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403 885 3300 He’s a one of a kind brother. Help us bring him home safe. Please spread the world. Many thanks for reading this. Kim #centralalberta #blackfalds #reddeeralberta

