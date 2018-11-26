Fans Rihanna furieus op Chris Brown na opmerking op sexy foto TK

26 november 2018

08u02

Chris Brown reageerde dit weekend op een topless foto die Rihanna op Instagram plaatste, en daar waren haar fans niet blij mee.

Rihanna plaatste zaterdagavond een foto op Instagram waarop ze slechts ondergoed en kousen draagt. Chris likete de foto en plaatste een emoji met rode kaken als comment. Dat namen fans van de Barbadiaanse zangeres hem niet in dank af. Ze reageerden massaal op Chris met opmerkingen als “laat Rihanna met rust” en “blijf bij haar uit de buurt’.

Chris en Rihanna hadden zo'n tien jaar geleden een relatie. Begin 2009 werd Chris echter gearresteerd voor mishandeling van zijn vriendin. TMZ wist de hand te leggen op politiefoto's van Rihanna, waarop te zien was dat de zangeres behoorlijk toegetakeld was. Chris werd veroordeeld tot een voorwaardelijke celstraf en een taakstraf, tot grote verontwaardiging van meerdere organisaties tegen huiselijk geweld, die vonden dat de straf veel te laag was voor iemand met een voorbeeldfunctie zoals de muzikant.

De zangeres heeft zelf niet gereageerd op de post van Chris of de reacties daarop.