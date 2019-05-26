Exact 1 jaar samen: Nick Jonas deelt hartverwarmend bericht aan Priyanka Chopra TDS

26 mei 2019

12u39

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Nick Jonas en zijn vrouw Priyanka Chopra gingen zaterdag precies een jaar geleden voor het eerst met elkaar uit. De 26-jarige zanger deelde daarom een foto op Instagram die hij voorzag van een lief berichtje, gericht aan zijn ‘muze’.

“Een jaar geleden ging ik met een groep vrienden naar Beauty and the Beast in de Hollywood Bowl”, begint de Jonas Brother zijn eerbetoon aan Priyanka. “Een van die vrienden was de vrouw die later mijn beste vriend, mijn muze, mijn vertrouweling en mijn mooie vrouw werd. Ik ben zo dankbaar voor ons avontuur tot nu toe. Jij laat me elke dag weer lachen en je inspireert me om het beste uit mezelf te halen. Ik ben vereerd om jouw man te zijn. Ik hou van je”, aldus Nick, waarna hij zijn post afsluit met een hartje.

Nick en Priyanka trouwden in december vorig jaar.