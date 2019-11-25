Ex-vriend van Lindsay Lohan op jonge leeftijd overleden MVO

25 november 2019

08u05

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Verdrietig nieuws voor Lindsay Lohan. Haar ex-vriend Harry Morton, met wie ze in 2006 een aantal maanden samen was, is afgelopen zaterdag dood aangetroffen in zijn villa in Beverly Hills. De 38-jarige Morton was oprichter van de restaurantketen Pink Taco en tevens de zoon van Hard Rock Cafe mede-oprichter Peter Morton. Harry werd slechts 38 jaar oud.

Lohan reageerde via Instagram op het overlijden van haar ex, door een foto van hen samen te plaatsen. “Beste vrienden. Het beste leven,” schrijft Lindsay bij het kiekje van hen op de rode loper tijdens het Filmfestival van Venetië in 2006.

De exacte doodsoorzaak is nog niet bekend, de politie van Beverly Hills is nog bezig met een onderzoek. “De familie Morton is in diepe rouw. Ze hadden de avond voor zijn dood nog samen gegeten en alles leek toen prima te gaan met hem. Zij denken dan ook dat hij overleden is aan een medisch ongeval, maar het is te vroeg om daar nu al iets over te zeggen,” aldus een bron.