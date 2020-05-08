Ex-trainer Adele reageert na alle kritiek: “Ze wilde niet superdun worden, maar gezond”



Adele ging de afgelopen dagen over alle tongen nadat ze een recente foto van zichzelf had gedeeld met haar 36,3 miljoen volgers op Instagram. De zangeres heeft op het kiekje een erg slank figuur; veel slanker dan fans van haar gewend zijn.



Haar oud-trainer Geracimo zag naast de talloze lovende reacties echter ook veel berichten van mensen die vermoeden dat de drastische verandering nooit op een gezonde of natuurlijke wijze kan zijn gegaan. Hij noemt die ‘fatshamende’ reacties teleurstellend. “Adele zou zich nooit anders voordoen dan ze is”, benadrukt hij. “Toen Adele en ik samen aan de slag gingen, draaide het nooit om heel slank worden. Het ging erom haar gezond te krijgen, bijvoorbeeld na haar zwangerschap”, aldus de trainer.

Nieuw zelfbeeld

De coach stelt dat Adele al positiever tegenover trainen ging staan en betere voedingskeuzes maakte in aanloop naar haar laatste tournee in 2016-2017. “Daardoor verloor ze veel gewicht en dat viel mensen op”, aldus Geracimo. De trainer uit Londen werkt niet meer met Adele, sinds ze in Los Angeles woont, maar weet wel waarom haar ze gewichtsverlies na haar laatste tournee heeft doorgezet. “Ze heeft moeilijke persoonlijke veranderingen doorgemaakt”, schrijft hij, vermoedelijk verwijzend naar haar scheiding van Simon Konecki. “Het is normaal dat bij zulke veranderingen een nieuw zelfbeeld hoort en de wens om de beste versie van jezelf te zijn. Ze heeft betere eetgewoontes omarmd, ze fitnesst en zweet!”

Ze heeft geen gewicht verloren om anderen een slecht gevoel te geven over zichzelf Pete Geracimo

Beetje minder Adele

De sportkenner benadrukt dat Adele het zeker niet heeft gedaan om meer platen te verkopen. "Ik hoop dat mensen het harde werk waarderen dat Adele heeft gedaan om zichzelf te verbeteren, alleen voor zichzelf en haar familie”, aldus Geracimo. “Ze heeft geen gewicht verloren om anderen een slecht gevoel te geven over zichzelf. Deze persoonlijke transformatie heeft niks met mij of jou te maken. Het gaat om Adele en hoe zij haar leven wil leiden. Ze is niet veranderd en nog steeds de Adele van wie we houden. Er is alleen een beetje minder van haar.”



