Ex-man van Khloé Kardashian stelt zijn nieuwe vriendin voor, maar dat valt niet in goede aarde bij de fans van de realityster KD

04 augustus 2019

15u20

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Lamar Odom (39) heeft zijn relatie met personal trainer Sabrina Parr zaterdag officieel gemaakt op Instagram. De manier waarop de ex-man van Khloé Kardashian (35) dit deed viel echter niet zo goed bij fans van de realityster.

De 39-jarige Lamar deelde een citaat van Malcolm X als eerbetoon aan zijn nieuwe liefje. "Het is net als wanneer je koffie hebt die te zwart is, wat betekent dat hij te sterk is, wat doe je dan? Dan doe je er melk bij. Maar als je teveel melk erbij doet, dan weet je niet eens dat je koffie aan het drinken bent", luidde een deel van de quote die de oud-basketballer afsloot met de hashtag #BlackRoyalty.

Fans van Kardashian interpreteerden dit als een sneer naar de realityster, tot teleurstelling van Lamar. Hij schreef op Instagram een nieuwe post waarin hij uitlegde dat zijn eerdere bericht bedoeld was om donkere vrouwen in het algemeen te eren en niet om zijn ex te beledigen. "Die post was naar niemand een sneer en ook niet naar mijn ex-vrouw voor wie ik nog steeds veel respect heb.”

Lamar en Khloé trouwden in 2009 na een relatie van een maand. Na vier jaar ging het koppel uit elkaar, maar de scheiding was pas in 2016 officieel. Hoewel de oud-sportman tijdens hun huwelijk vreemdging en worstelde met verslavingen, was de breuk vriendschappelijk. In juni bedankte Lamar Khloé op Instagram dan ook voor alle steun kort nadat zijn autobiografie was verschenen.