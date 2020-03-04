Eventjes paniek bij Timberlake-fans: Jessica Biel gespot zonder trouwring MVO

19u09 0 Celebrities Dan toch trouble in paradise bij Justin Timberlake (39) en zijn echtgenote Jessica Biel (38)? Zij werd deze week namelijk gespot zonder trouwring aan haar vinger.

De actrice ging boodschappen doen in een supermarkt in Minnesota zonder het opvallende juweel aan haar hand, drie maanden na het schandaal rond haar echtgenoot, die al knuffelend werd gespot met zijn co-actrice, Alisha Wainwright (30). Timberlake verklaarde toen in een publiek statement dat de beelden uit context waren getrokken en dat er helemaal niets aan de hand was tussen de twee. “Ik had die avond te veel gedronken en ik heb spijt van mijn gedrag”, klonk het. “Ik had beter moeten weten.”

Hoewel Jessica haar echtgenoot aanvankelijk leek te steunen, lijkt er nu misschien toch een haar in de boter te zitten. De krant Daily Mail kon Biel vastleggen op beeld zonder haar trouwring.

Drie dagen later kwam er verlossing voor ongeruste fans: op het Instagramprofiel van Jessica dook er een post op ter ere van haar 38ste verjaardag. Wat bleek? Ze had haar trouwring daar wél weer om. Hoewel haar gevolg verward reageerde - “Hadden ze even ruzie dan?" en “Was ze bang dat haar ring gestolen zou worden?” - zorgde het kiekje voor heel wat opluchting. Jessica zelf heeft nog niet gereageerd op het voorval, en verklaarde dus ook niet waarom ze haar ring een tijdje niet droeg.