Enkel om hem te dwarsbomen: 50 Cent koopt 200 kaartjes voor optreden aartsrivaal Ja Rule TDS

28 oktober 2018

14u40

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities 50 Cent heeft 3000 dollar (2600 euro) uitgegeven om Ja Rule dwars te zitten. De 43-jarige rapper kocht maar liefst 200 kaartjes voor een concert van zijn jarenlange aartsrivaal zodat de voorste rijen leeg zouden blijven.

“Lol voor 15 dollar per stuk kun je niet verliezen. Ik heb 200 kaartjes voor de eerste drie rijen gekocht”, schreef 50 Cent op Instagram. Daarna gooide de rapper er nog een bewerkte foto uit waarop te zien is hoe hij middenin rijen lege stoelen zit. “Wat een show. Gewoonweg fantastisch. Doe het nog een keer, mijn kind is net naar de wc geweest”, staat erbij.

En alsof dat allemaal nog niet genoeg was, plaatste hij ook een gemonteerd filmpje van een oude show van Ja Rule afgewisseld met beelden van een lege zaal en een lachende 50 Cent. “Geen zorgen ik ga binnenkort hulp zoeken”, zette hij erbij.

De ruzie tussen 50 Cent en Ja Rule gaat vijftien jaar terug. De rappers behoorden tot concurrerende labels.