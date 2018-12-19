En toen dook er plots een onbekende dochter van Clint Eastwood op tijdens een première
Voor zover iedereen wist had de man maar 7 kinderen: Kimber Lynn (54), uit zijn relatie met Roxanne Tunis, Kyle (50) en Alysson (46) uit zijn huwelijk met Maggie Johnson, Kathryne (30) en Scott (32) uit zijn relatie met Jacelyn Reeves, Francesca (25) uit zijn romance met Frances Fisher en Morgan (22) uit zijn huwelijk met Dina Ruiz.
De ‘nieuwe’ dochter is eigenlijk zijn oudste. Laurie Murra (65) kwam voort uit een affaire met een vrouw uit Seattle, die het kind ter adoptie afstond. Eastwood wist tot voor kort zelf niet dat Laurie bestond, maar aanvaardde haar wel meteen als zijn dochter toen de waarheid aan het licht kwam.
Revealed: The touching story of Clint Eastwood's secret daughter, 64, who was put up for adoption by her mother but who tracked down the Hollywood legend 30 years ago. Now they share vacations, weddings and a passion for golf https://t.co/1FA5oBnjkU pic.twitter.com/7LZncYWGwq link
Good! Claim your daughter, Clint Eastwood! https://t.co/PCCYKcK8lH link
Reacties