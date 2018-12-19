En toen dook er plots een onbekende dochter van Clint Eastwood op tijdens een première

    • MVO
Clint Eastwood op de première van ‘The Mule’.
AFP Clint Eastwood op de première van ‘The Mule’.
Celebrities Een grote verrassing op de première van ‘The Mule’: acteur Clint Eastwood (88) had voor de gelegenheid al zijn kinderen bij zich... en dat was er eentje meer dan verwacht.

Voor zover iedereen wist had de man maar 7 kinderen: Kimber Lynn (54), uit zijn relatie met Roxanne Tunis, Kyle (50) en Alysson (46) uit zijn huwelijk met Maggie Johnson, Kathryne (30) en Scott (32) uit zijn relatie met Jacelyn Reeves, Francesca (25) uit zijn romance met Frances Fisher en Morgan (22) uit zijn huwelijk met Dina Ruiz. 

De ‘nieuwe’ dochter is eigenlijk zijn oudste. Laurie Murra (65) kwam voort uit een affaire met een vrouw uit Seattle, die het kind ter adoptie afstond. Eastwood wist tot voor kort zelf niet dat Laurie bestond, maar aanvaardde haar wel meteen als zijn dochter toen de waarheid aan het licht kwam. 

