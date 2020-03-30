Eminem is apetrots op zijn dochter: “Vaderschap is mijn grootste verwezenlijking” MVO

30 maart 2020

13u07 0 Celebrities Rapper Eminem is trots op zijn dochter, Hailie. Zij is nu 23 en staat helemaal op haar eigen benen. Ook al heeft hij een indrukwekkend muziekrepertoire op zijn naam staan, naar eigen zeggen is ‘vaderschap nog altijd zijn grootste verwezenlijking’.

Eminem kreeg Hailie samen met zijn ex-vrouw, Kimberly Scott. “Ze is 23, heeft geen baby’s, ze heeft wel een vriend en ze is afgestudeerd aan de hogeschool. Ze heeft het goed voor mekaar, dus ik ben heel blij”, aldus de rapper in een Amerikaans radioprogramma. Hailie heeft al sinds 2016 een vaste relatie met Evan McClintock, die ze leerde kennen aan Michigan State University.

Naast Hailie heeft de rapper nog twee dochters: Alaina (26) en Whitney (17). Alaina is eigenlijk zijn nichtje, maar hij adopteerde haar als zijn eigen dochter.