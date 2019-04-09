Emilia Clarke toont ziekenhuisfoto's van de periode na haar hersenbloeding TK

Emilia Clarke heeft een aantal foto's gedeeld van haar tijd in het ziekenhuis na haar eerste hersenoperatie. De 'Game of Thrones'-ster liet ze zien tijdens een interview met CBS. De foto's tonen haar van haar meest kwetsbare kant.

De actrice was 24 en net klaar met de opnames van het eerste seizoen van ‘Game of Thrones’ toen ze een hersenaneurysma, een verwijding van een ader in de hersenen, en een bloeding rond de hersenen kreeg. Emilia lag ruim een maand in het ziekenhuis om te herstellen na een levensbedreigende operatie. Twee jaar later moest ze opnieuw onder het mes na een tweede hersenbloeding.

Emilia, die in ‘Game Of Thrones’ de rol van Daenerys Targaryen speelt, onthulde vorige maand dat ze er bijna niet meer was geweest. In een artikel voor The New Yorker schreef ze dat ze nog nooit zo bang is geweest. De pijn was onverdraaglijk, ze had moeite met communiceren en vreesde dat het nooit meer goed zou komen.

"Ik zag een leven voor me dat niet meer de moeite waard was", schreef de inmiddels 32-jarige Britse. "Tijdens mijn slechtste momenten wilde ik zelfs de stekker eruit trekken. Ik heb de dokters gevraagd mij te laten sterven. Ik zou mijn werk toch nooit meer kunnen uitoefenen. Zonder dat was ik verloren.”