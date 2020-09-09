Elvis-imitator als ceremoniemeester en fastfood als diner: Lily Allen geeft op bijzondere manier jawoord in Las Vegas BDB

09 september 2020

21u08

Bron: ANP 1 Celebrities De Britse zangeres Lily Allen (35) is in Las Vegas getrouwd met ‘Stranger Things’-acteur David Harbour (45). De popster gaf het jawoord in de Graceland-trouwkapel met een Elvis-imitator als ambtenaar van de burgerlijke stand. Daarna volgde geen chique feest, maar gingen de newlyweds gewoon een hamburger eten in een fastfoodketen.

Allen deelde enkele kiekjes van haar bijzondere dag op Instagram. Daarin is de zangeres te zien in een prachtige sixties-jurk van Dior. David straalde dan weer in een klassiek marineblauw pak. Het huwelijk vond maandag al plaats, maar het nieuws raakte woensdag pas bekend. Op de sociale media van Harbour was te zien hoe de twee na de ceremonie hamburgers gingen eten samen met Marnie Rose (7) en Ethel (8), de dochters van Lily uit haar eerdere huwelijk met Sam Cooper.

Allen en Harbour maakten in januari hun debuut als stel op de rode loper nadat ze daarvoor een paar keer zoenend waren gespot. Lily deelde eerder dit jaar een foto op Instagram waarop ze een diamanten ring om haar ringvinger had.

Het is voor Allen haar tweede huwelijk. In 2011 trouwde ze met Sam Cooper (42). Het stel ging in 2015 uit elkaar, maar in 2018 werd die scheiding pas officieel. David, vooral bekend van zijn rol als 'chief' Jim Hopper in de Netflix-hit ‘Stranger Things’, had tot vorig jaar april een relatie met ‘Fantastic Beasts’-actrice Alison Sudol (35).

