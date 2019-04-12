Elton John zit in een rolstoel met een verstuikte enkel TK

Bron: Belga 0 Celebrities "Een verstuikte enkel zal me er niet van weerhouden om een van de mooiste musea ter wereld te bezoeken", laat de 72-jarige popmuzikant Elton John op Instagram weten, naast een foto waarop hij te zien is in een rolstoel. De foto van de rocker in trainingspak werd in het Uffizimuseum in het Italiaanse Firenze (of Florence) genomen.

Hij kreeg meteen felicitaties van de fans. "Ziet er nog altijd goed uit", gaf Formule 1-piloot Lewis Hamilton als commentaar. En tennisspeelster Billie Jean King, zelf ook al 75, wenste haar "vriend" het beste toe.

Elton John, bekend van onder meer ‘Your Song’, ‘Candle in the Wind’ en ‘Crocodile Rock’, is bezig aan een meerjarige afscheidstournee onder de noemer ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’. Het Europese luik start op 1 mei in Wenen, en de zanger zal in het Antwerpse Sportpaleis staan op 23 mei.

Vorige herfst moest Elton John enkele concerten in de VS afzeggen wegens gezondheidsproblemen, meer bepaald een oorontsteking.