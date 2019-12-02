Elton John gaat over de rooie tijdens concert en scheldt bewakers de huid vol
Het incident werd gefilmd door verschillende concertgangers en gaat als een lopend vuurtje over de sociale media. Het is dan ook opmerkelijk: hoewel Sir Elton John meestal geprezen wordt voor zijn aardige en zachte karakter, deed de security bij zijn concert in Perth blijkbaar zijn bloed koken. Waarom de geviseerde vrouw de zaal moest verlaten, is voorlopig onduidelijk. Maar de twee bewakers die haar naar de uitgang escorteerden zullen het hoe dan ook geweten hebben.
“Hé, jullie twee beveiligers, met het meisje... Fuck off”, riep de zanger, zoals te zien is op de beelden die van het incident werden gemaakt. Als de menigte hem toe begint te juichen gaat Sir Elton John nog een stapje verder: “Laat haar nu onmiddellijk naar hier komen. Kom op, klootzakken. Idioten, dat zijn jullie! Idioten. Zo behandel je meisjes toch niet. Laat haar met rust, jullie zijn een hoopje stront.”
Hoewel sommige concertgangers de zanger aanmoedigden, schoten zijn uitspraken bij anderen in het verkeerde keelgat. Zij laten via sociale media weten dat ze ongepast vinden voor een artiest om zo tekeer te gaan tegen anderen, laat staan het personeel van zijn eigen beveiligingsteam. Op Twitter laten misnoegde fans weten dat zijn explosieve uitspatting “de atmosfeer heeft bedorven.”
Tonight at Farewell concert in Perth Elton John told security guards who tried to stop a girl from approaching the stage to Fuck off followed up by calling then c—-t- and turds ! Kind of spoilt the atmosphere . We left link
Will foul mouthed @eltonofficial apologise to the two Aussie workers he publicly abused and demeaned last night in Perth now that it’s confirmed they were acting on instructions from HIS own security team? Coming up @BenFordhamLive link
Elton John is a horrible person. What he did is no different to Peter FitzSimons calling a security guard a gorilla, simply for doing their job. link
Elton John stopping his show tonight to call two security guards cunts for man-handling a women truly proves once and for all that he is the hero this world needs. link
Elton John - you are a bloody legend! Anyone that calls the security guards c**** for dragging two ladies from the crowds is a bloody legend #eltonjohn #perth #farewell #WorldAIDSDay2019 link
Elton John just called out venue security guards live on stage for aggressively accosting a fan at his Perth show. link
“You don’t treat girls like that.”
What a legend 💕 #EltonFarewellTour pic.twitter.com/wN387iGKoA
