Elton John gaat over de rooie tijdens concert en scheldt bewakers de huid vol

Celebrities Sir Elton John (72) heeft zich zondagavond tijdens zijn meest recente concert in het Australische Perth niet bepaald van zijn beste kant laten zien. De zanger onderbrak prompt zijn optreden toen hij zag hoe twee bewakers een vrouw uit de menigte begeleidden naar de uitgang. “Hé, jullie twee daar, met het meisje... Fuck off”, sneerde de Brit hen voor een volle zaal toe. 

Het incident werd gefilmd door verschillende concertgangers en gaat als een lopend vuurtje over de sociale media. Het is dan ook opmerkelijk: hoewel Sir Elton John meestal geprezen wordt voor zijn aardige en zachte karakter, deed de security bij zijn concert in Perth blijkbaar zijn bloed koken. Waarom de geviseerde vrouw de zaal moest verlaten, is voorlopig onduidelijk. Maar de twee bewakers die haar naar de uitgang escorteerden zullen het hoe dan ook geweten hebben. 

“Hé, jullie twee beveiligers, met het meisje... Fuck off”, riep de zanger, zoals te zien is op de beelden die van het incident werden gemaakt. Als de menigte hem toe begint te juichen gaat Sir Elton John nog een stapje verder: “Laat haar nu onmiddellijk naar hier komen. Kom op, klootzakken. Idioten, dat zijn jullie! Idioten. Zo behandel je meisjes toch niet. Laat haar met rust, jullie zijn een hoopje stront.”

Hoewel sommige concertgangers de zanger aanmoedigden, schoten zijn uitspraken bij anderen in het verkeerde keelgat. Zij laten via sociale media weten dat ze ongepast vinden voor een artiest om zo tekeer te gaan tegen anderen, laat staan het personeel van zijn eigen beveiligingsteam. Op Twitter laten misnoegde fans weten dat zijn explosieve uitspatting “de atmosfeer heeft bedorven.”

