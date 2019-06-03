Ellen Page viert Pride Month met topless-portret van echtgenote Emma Portner MVO

09u58 0 Celebrities Juni is de ‘Pride Month’, de maand waarin er focust wordt gelegd op LGBT-rechten. Actrice Ellen Page (32) viert dat met een topless-portret van haar vrouw, Emma Portner (24).

Op de foto is te zien hoe ze elkaar in bloot bovenlichaam een kus geven. “Happy Pride!”, schrijft Ellen bij het kiekje. “We sturen liefde jullie kant op.”

Ellen en Emma stapten in januari 2018 in het huwelijksbootje, nadat ze begonnen te daten in de zomer van 2017. Het huwelijk kwam er vier jaar nadat Page uit de kast kwam, tijdens een conventie voor LGBTQ-rechten. “Het was een enorme opluchting. Vanaf het moment dat ik het gezegd had transformeerde ik op één nacht tijd! Ik had veel meer zelfvertrouwen”, zegt ze daar zelf over.

Sindsdien zet ze zich in voor LGBT-rechten in Amerika. Zo protesteerde ze al tegen de geloofsovertuigingen van vicepresident Mike Pence, die gelooft dat homoseksualiteit ‘genezen’ kan worden in speciale conversiekampen.