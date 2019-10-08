Ellen DeGeneres snapt ophef over haar klik met George W. Bush niet KDL

08 oktober 2019

16u42 0 Celebrities Ellen DeGeneres (61) vindt het opmerkelijk dat ze zo veel kritiek kreeg op social media nadat ze het gezellig had gehad met George W. Bush (73).

De talkshowhost zat afgelopen weekend naast de oud-president van de Verenigde Staten tijdens een American football-wedstrijd en dat de twee een klik hadden, viel bij veel van haar fans niet in goede aarde. “Ze hadden zoiets van: waarom zit een homo-Hollywood-liberaal naast een conservatieve president? Heel veel mensen waren boos”, reageerde Ellen in haar talkshow op de ophef.

De talkshowhost begrijpt niet helemaal waarom mensen er moeite mee hadden. “Ik ben bevriend met George Bush, ik ben zelfs bevriend met veel mensen die niet dezelfde opvattingen delen als ik. We zijn allemaal anders en ik denk dat we zijn vergeten dat het oké is dat we allemaal anders zijn.”

Ellen noemt als voorbeeld dat ze ook vrienden heeft die bont dragen, terwijl ze daar zelf fel op tegen is. “Dat je het ergens niet over eens bent, hoeft niet gelijk te betekenen dat je geen vrienden kan zijn. Als ik zeg dat je lief moet zijn voor elkaar dan heb ik het niet alleen over de mensen die hetzelfde denken als jij, dan bedoel ik dat je lief moet zijn voor iedereen.”