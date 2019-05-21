Elle Fanning viel flauw op Filmfestival van Cannes: “Mijn jurk zat te strak” SD

21 mei 2019

14u14

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Pijnlijk momentje voor Elle Fanning (21). Tijdens het Chopard Trophée-diner in Cannes viel de Amerikaanse actrice flauw. Later op de avond liet ze via Instagram wel weten dat alles in orde was.

Elle Fanning is een van de juryleden van het Filmfestival van Cannes en was dus ook aanwezig op het Chopard Trophée-diner. Festivaldirecteur Thierry Fremaux had net acteur Francois Civil op het podium geroepen toen de ‘Maleficent’-ster onwel werd en van haar stoel viel. Haar zus Dakota, die naast haar zat, hielp haar weer op de been. Ook Colin Firth snelde te hulp.

Diezelfde avond nog liet de actrice weten dat alles oké met haar was. “Oeps, ik viel vanavond flauw in mijn Prada-jurk uit 1950 maar alles gaat goed nu", schreef ze bij een foto van zichzelf. Ze voegde er nog aan toe dat haar jurk te strak zat én dat het die tijd van de maand was. Ze kon in ieder geval op veel sympathie van haar fans rekenen.