Eerste dochter voor acteurskoppel Jamie Bell en Kate Mara SD

28 mei 2019

08u00 0 Celebrities Fijn nieuws uit Hollywood! Kate Mara (32) en haar echtgenoot Jamie Bell (35) hebben samen een dochtertje gekregen. Dat maakte Mara zelf bekend op Instagram. Hoe het meisje heet, is nog niet geweten.

Gisteren postte Kate Mara een foto van de voetjes van haar kersverse baby op Instagram. Ze schreef erbij: “Een paar weken geleden kregen we een baby... Dit zijn haar voetjes.” Dat het een meisje is, is dus duidelijk, maar meer is er niet bekend over de nieuwe telg. Op de Golden Globes in januari begonnen de eerste geruchten de ronde te doen dat de actrice uit ‘House of Cards’ - en zus van actrice Rooney Mara - zwanger zou zijn, nadat verschillende bronnen bevestigden dat ze dat met zoveel woorden tegen collega Emily Blunt gezegd zou hebben.

In 2017 trouwden Mara en Bell na een relatie van twee jaar. Bell heeft al een 5-jarig zoontje uit een eerder huwelijk met Evan Rachel Wood.

Three cheers for the family of three! Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are now the proud parents of a precious bundle of joy. We’ve got all the details!

Congratulations! Kate Mara, 32, and her husband Jamie Bell, 35, are stepping into huge roles, possibly the biggest of their career. They’ve done their fair share of acting on the big screen, but this is very different — they’re parents! The two welcomed a daughter in mid-May according to the actress. On May 28 she posted a photo to her Instagram of her infant’s feet and wrote “We had a baby a couple weeks ago…Here are her feet,” without providing a name or other details. But it’s a girl! Rumors flew that Kate and Jamie were expecting a little one in January after the Golden Globes. Not only did the actress hit the red carpet in a bejeweled peach gown, but she was overheard by multiple sources telling Emily Blunt, 35, that she had a baby on the way.

And now the precious bundle of joy has arrived! We bet Kate and Jamie are going to be great parents and hope they’re enjoying their early days with their baby. Recall the actor popped the question in 2017 after two years of dating, and they tied the knot that same year. While the couple tends to keep their relationship on the DL, they did share a sweet shot from their wedding day. They were kissing in the pic, and even though the lighting was pretty dim, the passion between Kate and Jamie was extra apparent. They looked so in love!

The two already have a huge heart for animals, so they’ll have parenting in the bag! Not only do they share dogs, but Kate is also very involved in charities for chimpanzees. From horses to cows, the actress clearly loves her four-legged friends, which makes this baby news that much more thrilling.

We can’t say congrats enough to the happy couple and their growing fam!