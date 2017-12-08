Ga naar de mobiele website
Eerst op handen gedragen maar nu uitgespuwd: J.K. Rowling is steun van haar fans kwijt

J.K. Rowling verdedigde Johnny Depp in een open brief.
Celebrities 'Harry Potter'-schrijfster J.K. Rowling is al sinds jaar en dag de lieveling van menig Millennial die opgroeide met haar boekenreeks. Ook nu er geen boeken, maar enkel nog films verschijnen, blijft de franchise draaien als nooit tevoren. Tot er een controversiële keuze werd gemaakt: Johnny Depp, die zijn ex-vrouw mishandeld zou hebben, werd gekozen als hoofdrolspeler in 'Fantastic Beasts 2'. Fans zijn, om het zacht uit te drukken, razend.

Rowling is op Twitter zowel beroemd als berucht omdat ze geen politieke of maatschappelijke kwestie onbesproken laat. De schrijfster is niet bang om Donald Trump een veeg te geven, of de vluchtelingenkwestie en de Brexit aan te kaarten. Daarnaast raakte ook bekend dat lezers van haar 'Harry Potter'-reeks doorgaans aardiger, verdraagzamer en behulpzamer zijn dan personen die de reeks niet lazen tijdens hun jeugd.

Net daarom had men verwacht dat Rowling zich ook zou uitspreken over de beschuldigingen tegenover Johnny Depp. Diens ex-vrouw, Amber Heard, beweert namelijk dat hij haar regelmatig sloeg en verwondde. Daar heeft ze ook beeldmateriaal van. Johnny was op dat moment al gecast als tovenaar Grindelwald, in de laatste nieuwe 'Fantastic Beasts'-film. Laat fans daar nu niet blij mee zijn geweest. "Een misbruiker in een film over verdraagzaamheid en vriendschap? Eruit!" was de algemene consensus. 

J.K. Rowling reageerde wel degelijk, maar niet zoals haar fans gehoopt hadden. "Ik weet bepaalde dingen die ik niet kan zeggen, maar daardoor voel ik me wél comfortabel genoeg om Johnny aan te nemen als acteur in deze film. Ik kijk er echt naar uit om hem bezig te zien."

Kort daarna brak de Twitter-hel los. De fans die haar eerst op handen droegen, zijn plotseling tegen haar gekeerd. Sommigen vergelijken haar met Lena Dunham, die misbruikers eerst publiek uitmaakte, maar bijdraaide toen iemand in haar omgeving beschuldigd werd. Anderen noemen haar hypocriet omdat Harry Potter zelf een slachtoffer was van misbruik, of ze wijzen haar erop dat het verdedigen van iemand die huiselijke geweld pleegde nooit in het juiste keelgat zou schieten bij haar publiek van jonge vrouwen met literaire achtergrond. 

