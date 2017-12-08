Eerst op handen gedragen maar nu uitgespuwd: J.K. Rowling is steun van haar fans kwijt MVO

09u49 0 AP J.K. Rowling verdedigde Johnny Depp in een open brief. Celebrities 'Harry Potter'-schrijfster J.K. Rowling is al sinds jaar en dag de lieveling van menig Millennial die opgroeide met haar boekenreeks. Ook nu er geen boeken, maar enkel nog films verschijnen, blijft de franchise draaien als nooit tevoren. Tot er een controversiële keuze werd gemaakt: Johnny Depp, die zijn ex-vrouw mishandeld zou hebben, werd gekozen als hoofdrolspeler in 'Fantastic Beasts 2'. Fans zijn, om het zacht uit te drukken, razend.

Rowling is op Twitter zowel beroemd als berucht omdat ze geen politieke of maatschappelijke kwestie onbesproken laat. De schrijfster is niet bang om Donald Trump een veeg te geven, of de vluchtelingenkwestie en de Brexit aan te kaarten. Daarnaast raakte ook bekend dat lezers van haar 'Harry Potter'-reeks doorgaans aardiger, verdraagzamer en behulpzamer zijn dan personen die de reeks niet lazen tijdens hun jeugd.

Net daarom had men verwacht dat Rowling zich ook zou uitspreken over de beschuldigingen tegenover Johnny Depp. Diens ex-vrouw, Amber Heard, beweert namelijk dat hij haar regelmatig sloeg en verwondde. Daar heeft ze ook beeldmateriaal van. Johnny was op dat moment al gecast als tovenaar Grindelwald, in de laatste nieuwe 'Fantastic Beasts'-film. Laat fans daar nu niet blij mee zijn geweest. "Een misbruiker in een film over verdraagzaamheid en vriendschap? Eruit!" was de algemene consensus.

J.K. Rowling reageerde wel degelijk, maar niet zoals haar fans gehoopt hadden. "Ik weet bepaalde dingen die ik niet kan zeggen, maar daardoor voel ik me wél comfortabel genoeg om Johnny aan te nemen als acteur in deze film. Ik kijk er echt naar uit om hem bezig te zien."

Kort daarna brak de Twitter-hel los. De fans die haar eerst op handen droegen, zijn plotseling tegen haar gekeerd. Sommigen vergelijken haar met Lena Dunham, die misbruikers eerst publiek uitmaakte, maar bijdraaide toen iemand in haar omgeving beschuldigd werd. Anderen noemen haar hypocriet omdat Harry Potter zelf een slachtoffer was van misbruik, of ze wijzen haar erop dat het verdedigen van iemand die huiselijke geweld pleegde nooit in het juiste keelgat zou schieten bij haar publiek van jonge vrouwen met literaire achtergrond.

JK Rowling, 'feminist', influencer of children and pop culture, basically just said it's ok to hire an accused wife beater cause he's a talented artist.



White women: support women unless it affects my money. Not the kind of message I will be giving my kid... keep it. Yolanda Machado(@ SassyMamainLA) link

Ze heeft Johnny Depp verdedigd terwijl hij een vuile klootzak is kevin mccallister(@ starrrynighhts) link

Did JK Rowling not learn from Lena Dunham that using the "actually I have exclusive insider knowledge of the situation" line isn't a good look? pic.twitter.com/TbFoyZipLc ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐(@ amyohconnor) link

hp helped so many victims of abuse. harry potter IS A VICTIM OF ABUSE and you blocked some fans that reminded you about this case. i seriously hope those fans don't watch the crimes of grindelwald 'cause they already know the crimes of johnny depp. ˗ˏˋ jhona ˊˎ˗(@ POTTEREINA) link

dont care if you love harry potter since you were a child, jk rowling and the filmmakers of fantastic beasts not only support an abuser on the cast, but ARE HAPPY with him there



do to give your money to this film

dont watch on the movie theater

thats the only way to affect them gabe kiddo ⚔️(@ gvnegirl) link

i'm sure JK Rowling's statement on Johnny Depp will go down JUST FINE with her audience of politically literate young women. pic.twitter.com/O3oohRhglV Gavia Baker-Whitelaw(@ Hello_Tailor) link

jk rowling clearly doesn’t believe amber heard, even after the pictures and the police reports and the donated divorce settlement zoë owens: human disaster(@ punkrockzo) link

j.k. rowling wrote a story about a boy who grew up in an abusive situation and yet continues to openly support known abuser johnny depp. harry potter's not getting any more of my money. https://t.co/lHdPTIJRVe General Sarah Syndulla 🚀(@ SarahDemp) link

Me: JK Rowling is trending! Fun!

*reads why* pic.twitter.com/cv3NhSqlSa Jenn Kaytin Robinson(@ JennKaytin) link

dear @jk_rowling, I’m glad you have created a new Patronus, the hipopocrita. ias. 🎄(@ oivoldemort) link

"I realize there are important issues to be discussed. I would like credit for acknowledging their existence, but I have no interest in engaging with them in any meaningful way." JK Rowling strikes again. Rebecca Pahle(@ RebeccaPahle) link

honestly never thought i'd be disappointed in my childhood idol but here we are. SaiℓorByun ♡ ELECTRIC KISS ♡ Praise 4 Seyoon Kink(@ niyoonie) link

Not only comfortable, but genuinely happy to have an abuser in their movies. JK Rowling and everyone involved in this mess are TRASH. #notmygrindelwald pic.twitter.com/8wKC00W6mQ Louise(@ cthulhou) link

He's an abuser. And what's his punishment? Being part of a big movie, in a big caracter, because they keep protecting him. That's why the fans don't want him as Grindewald, we don't want abusers being protected anymore. But he, as many others, kept his lives like nothing happend Iza Scaramuza(@ IzaScaramuza) link

So basically Johnny Depp told you he didn't do it and you believed him. This is shit, JK Rowling. pic.twitter.com/r9HIFQXNVK Jill Pantozzi ♿(@ JillPantozzi) link

If Netflix can fire and reshoot all of House of Cards without Kevin Spacey, you can fire crusty ass Johnny Depp. LL Cool Sleigh 🌲(@ halcyonranger) link