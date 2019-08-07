Een foto van Beyoncé is ook écht kunst: Vogue-portret hangt nu in het Smithsonian TK

07 augustus 2019

14u03

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Een portretfoto van Beyoncé uit het septembernummer van het Amerikaanse tijdschrift Vogue is officieel een kunstwerk. De foto uit 2018 wordt opgenomen in de portretgalerij van het Smithsonian Museum in Washington D.C. Dat maakte fotograaf Tyler Mitchell bekend op Instagram.

"Een jaar geleden was het hek van de dam en sindsdien hebben we het hele jaar druk gewerkt om hiervoor te blijven knokken. Nu ben ik blij om te vertellen dat deze foto wordt opgenomen in de permanente collectie van de National Portrait Gallery van het Smithsonian Museum", aldus de 24-jarige fotograaf.

Op de kunstgalerij zijn ook portretten van onder meer beroemde oud-presidenten als Abraham Lincoln, George Washington en Barack Obama te bewonderen. Wanneer de plaat van Queen B precies wordt toegevoegd aan de collectie is nog niet bekend.