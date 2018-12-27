Eddie Murphy poseert voor het eerst met al zijn 10 kinderen MVO

27 december 2018

14u51

Bron: Instagram 0 Celebrities Eddie Murphy (57) heeft deze kerst voor het eerst geposeerd met al zijn kinderen, en dat zijn er véél. Via instagram deelde de acteur een indrukwekkend familieportret.

Maar liefst 10 zoons en dochters verzamelden zich deze kerst rond Murphy, een tot nu toe nog ongezien beeld. Eddie deelde de foto op Instagram met de boodschap: “Vrolijk kerstfeest!” Zijn kinderen hebben leeftijden tussen 30 jaar en 3 weken oud. De dochter die hij deelt met Mel B, Angel, is helemaal vooraan in de groep te zien. Het is de eerste keer dat hij samen met haar op de foto gaat.

Ook zijn verloofde, Paige Butcher (39), was van de partij. Zij hield de kleine Max vast, terwijl diens zusje Izzy bij Murphy op de arm zit. Dat zijn tevens haar biologische kinderen. Daarnaast zijn ook hun halfbroers en zussen Eric (30), Christian (29), Bria (29), Myles (26), Shayne (24), Zola (19) en Bella (16) te zien.

Zijn twee oudste kinderen, Eric en Christian, stammen uit Murphy’s huwelijken met respectievelijk Paulette McNeely en Tamara Johnson. Tijdens zijn huwelijk met Nicole Murphy, dat afliep in 2006, kreeg hij Bria, Myles, Shayne, Zola en Bella.